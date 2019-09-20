50-Year Old Man Arrested Defiling 7-Year Old Girl

A 50 year old Man of Nchelenge District in Luapula Province has been arrested for allegedly defiling of a seven year old girl.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo named the suspect as Mikaliyo Bwalya of Chilongoshi Village.

“It is alleged that on 17th September, 2019 around 23:00 hours at Chilongoshi Village, Chief Kambwali in Nchelenge District, mother of the victim aged 34, went to spend a night at a funeral within the village and left her daughter in the custody of her neighbour, because her husband had gone out on a drinking spree,” Katongo said.

The mother left the child in the custody of Bwalya whose wife wsa also attending the same funeral.

Katongo said the suspect was found red-handed sodomizing the victim by her father who heard the girl crying from his neighbour’s house upon returning from his drinking spree.

The suspect was apprehended and handed over to the police.