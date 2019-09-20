50-Year Old Man Arrested Defiling 7-Year Old Girl

A 50 year old Man of Nchelenge District in Luapula Province has been arrested for allegedly defiling of a seven year old girl.
Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo named the suspect as Mikaliyo Bwalya of Chilongoshi Village.
“It is alleged that on 17th September, 2019 around 23:00 hours at Chilongoshi Village, Chief Kambwali in Nchelenge District, mother of the victim aged 34, went to spend a night at a funeral within the village and left her daughter in the custody of her neighbour, because her husband had gone out on a drinking spree,” Katongo said.
The mother left the child in the custody of Bwalya whose wife wsa also attending the same funeral.
Katongo said the suspect was found red-handed sodomizing the victim by her father who heard the girl crying from his neighbour’s house upon returning from his drinking spree.
The suspect was apprehended and handed over to the police.
10 Comments
MUNGONI SOGOLA WAJERE
FYANTA MBUZI
Honourable member for chibolya
Vitendeni loud and clear
professor Clerk
The devil is so cruel, people lets be prayerful
Jabulani
Old man u are very much stupid how can u do that to a seven year old girl you’ve already distroyed her life shame on u,u expect to be life imprisonment that’s what u deserve u idiot
Pcsj
Mmmmmm awe mwandi where the world is going
The Taliban
iwe Chikala or ba Chitole what a foolish man you are, 50yrs forcing your ichibukala on a child! Go to hell
Leonard
Castrate him.
Chief
U could masterbate and sleep, than doing stupid thing and end up putn your own life in deep shit!
dance
Arrest it!!!!
LN
Castrate such idiots. With so many prostitutes around how can one choose to defile babies? Put such animals out of our society.