  1. Home
  2. Headlines
  3. 50-Year Old Man Arrested Defiling 7-Year Old Girl
Headlines

50-Year Old Man Arrested Defiling 7-Year Old Girl

|

A 50 year old Man of Nchelenge District in Luapula Province has been arrested for allegedly defiling of a seven year old girl.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo named the suspect as Mikaliyo Bwalya of Chilongoshi Village.

“It is alleged that on 17th September, 2019 around 23:00 hours at Chilongoshi Village, Chief Kambwali in Nchelenge District, mother of the victim aged 34, went to spend a night at a funeral within the village and left her daughter in the custody of her neighbour, because her husband had gone out on a drinking spree,” Katongo said.

The mother left the child in the custody of Bwalya whose wife wsa also attending the same funeral.

Katongo said the suspect was found red-handed sodomizing the victim by her father who heard the girl crying from his neighbour’s house upon returning from his drinking spree.

The suspect was apprehended and handed over to the police.

10 Comments

  1. MUNGONI SOGOLA WAJERE

    FYANTA MBUZI

    Reply

  2. Honourable member for chibolya

    Vitendeni loud and clear

    Reply

  3. professor Clerk

    The devil is so cruel, people lets be prayerful

    Reply

  4. Jabulani

    Old man u are very much stupid how can u do that to a seven year old girl you’ve already distroyed her life shame on u,u expect to be life imprisonment that’s what u deserve u idiot

    Reply

  5. Pcsj

    Mmmmmm awe mwandi where the world is going

    Reply

  6. The Taliban

    iwe Chikala or ba Chitole what a foolish man you are, 50yrs forcing your ichibukala on a child! Go to hell

    Reply

  7. Leonard

    Castrate him.

    Reply

  8. Chief

    U could masterbate and sleep, than doing stupid thing and end up putn your own life in deep shit!

    Reply

  9. dance

    Arrest it!!!!

    Reply

  10. LN

    Castrate such idiots. With so many prostitutes around how can one choose to defile babies? Put such animals out of our society.

    Reply

Leave a Reply