Cadres Have Taken Over Running Of Markets, We Can’t Claim Them Back, Minister Tells Parley

Minister of Local Government Charles Banda has admitted that government is having challenges to claim the running of markets and bus stations that have now been taken over by political party cadres.
Responding to Mufulira Central Member of Parliament Evans Chibanda who proposed in Parliament that government should lease markets and bus stations to private entities, Banda said the matter needed serious scrutiny because cadres have taken over the running of the two facilities.
He said the government was still looking for ways to bring in market and bus station boards to run the facilities.
Banda said the challenge of having political party cadres running markets and bus stations will need a lot of planning.
“There is a lot of planning that is required to go into this because we understand the problem of cadres has not started today; it is something that has been there for a long time and we have to approach it very cautiously if we are going to achieve what we want to achieve. What we want is in the end is to ensure that the boards are running these markets and bus stations as opposed to the situation now when it is the cadres who are in charge,” he said.
Banda said in sorting out the current challenge, the government should have in mind the reaction from political party cadres who have been “in charge” for a long time.
Sylvester Moomba
From 1964 to date, this the worst team of cabinet where nearly all of them are very very expensive liabilities to mother Zambia. There is no proper policy direction from any of them and the only thing that pops up from their mouths is clear disaster. They are just good at repeating slogans to advertise someone.
lombe
Comment the worst government ever
Nyento
Cadres or youth are controling bus stations is false political statement 2 tarnish ruly party and pf cried the same when mmd was in power. Youths wants jobs and take retailing trader and leave wholesale 2 foreigners who hav excess 2 cheaper goods this wil create employment. Political statement written by technocratics is not givin hope 2 young pipo.
Chityamba chako
Who authorised the cadre? Ask the presido.
Munchinji
Another stupid statement from another PF idiot masquerading as a national leader. Isn’t that so called minister aware that there are laws on our statute books which can deal with and curtail the illegal activities of those PF rascals? Zambia has gone to the dogs or is it that the dogs have come to Zambia in order to try to control its affairs?
HEAVEN HELP US ALL.
dt
these pfoooools
Returning Citizen
The Minister is stating the truth. Let us give him some space.
Herv Rena
We are seeing a situation where cadres are controlling councils and all the supposed revenue is being channelled into their pockets.Even the Police are being controlled by cadres nowadays.They are even in charge of plots.Lubinda was assaulted by cadres in kabwata when he wanted to intervene. Where are we going kanshi?I s this another Afghanistan where thugs control a country?
Sibweni iwe
Ministry is right or honest with what is happening on the ground. Wheather we insult with best insults the truth we need need practical policies not empty solution just feed media houses with news. Bus stations stil by council stil hav low qualified staff and continue damaging its operations. We need ideas not insult those in ministry. We know are get good salaries and allowances but let us those in power bcoz 2morrow it wil a
Returning Citizen
Exactly what the Minister is saying.
LN
The minister could be right by saying that cadres have taken over stations including town lay byes. Recently I was driving from Mansa to Lusaka via Kitwe. At Wusakile I saw my cousin waiting for lifts to Ndola. When I stopped to pick him cadres harassed me and my explanation about my relationship with my cousin fell on deaf ears. My cousin had to let me go for my safety. The behaviour of these guys is terrible and embarrassing. The Govt should surely correct this situation.
Leonard
Please don’t give those jokes.so you mean that the whole government can fail to control cadres who have never been to military training or tertiary institution?I am one of the youths whose livelyhood was messed up by pf cadres when they took my ka one metre square trading place and started demanding k3500 for me to continue trading when my working capital was less than k1500.anyway Mr minister you created this problem cause it’s benefits you.president lungu has every power to stop this if he wants within a minute.we are not blind to see what is happening.