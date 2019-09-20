Mansa Fuel Storage Depot Completed

Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa has disclosed that the construction of the 6.5 million-litre capacity Mansa fuel storage depot in Bahati constituency has completed.

Chilangwa hopes that the fuel terminal which has been constructed within the scheduled 18-month period by a Kenyan company will boost economic activities in the area.

Chilangwa, together with Energy minister Mathew Nkhuwa, toured the newly constructed regional fuel storage depot.

They were accompanied by Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Dr. Felix Phiri, Bahati Constituency Member of Parliament Charles Chalwe, Mansa District Commissioner James Nyenjele and officials from the Ministry of Energy.

Chilangwa praised President Edgar Lungu for the “massive” investment adding that finished petroleum products can now come straight to Luapula Province.