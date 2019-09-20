Sinkamba to Retire after 2021 Polls

Green Party president Peter Sinkamba says he will retire from active police if he loses in the 2021 general elections.

National Restoration Party (NAREP) founding president Elias Chipimo recently retired from active politics to pave way for fresh blood in the political arena.

Commenting Chipimo’s retirement Sinkamba said the nation should know that 2021 for him would a do or die affair as he would be making his last attempt.

Sinkamba adds that he cannot continue advocating for a rejected agenda and it would be prudent to completely stop politics and do other things in life.

The Green party’s main message to the electorate is cantered on the legalization of Marijuana for medicinal purposes.