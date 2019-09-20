Sinkamba to Retire after 2021 Polls

Green Party president Peter Sinkamba says he will retire from active police if he loses in the 2021 general elections.
National Restoration Party (NAREP) founding president Elias Chipimo recently retired from active politics to pave way for fresh blood in the political arena.
Commenting Chipimo’s retirement Sinkamba said the nation should know that 2021 for him would a do or die affair as he would be making his last attempt.
Sinkamba adds that he cannot continue advocating for a rejected agenda and it would be prudent to completely stop politics and do other things in life.
The Green party’s main message to the electorate is cantered on the legalization of Marijuana for medicinal purposes.
Leonard
Is this journalism or what? The grammar/spellings and consideration.go to school before you start practicing cause it’s not just zambians reading this useless article
Elvis
Exactly, what i wanted to say……
-peter sinkamba says he will retire from active police. Lol🤣🤣😂😂😁
Joseph
You retire even today to give room for others.
Louis LS Seemani
Anyway, at times we should be honest to ourselves, do you really think you wanna make any difference with your small party with not even a single member of parliament. It’s better you just use your resources elsewhere not in politics.
LN
Let the marijuana man retire as a way of saving Zambia from having a population of mad people. It’s God’s blessing. He should retire right away because he has already lost in the 2021 elections
COMEDIAN HH
kikiki….yalikosa game ifwaikwa amankucha boi iwee green weed sinkamba wamona ka its beter tisegule company yoopanga ma pizza na chicken and chips ma customer baliko kale