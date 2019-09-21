Chiyangi Declares Chipolopolo Ready for Sihlangu Clash

Chipolopolo caretaker coach Aggrey Chiyangi says Zambia will not consider themselves favourites going into Sunday’s away clash against eSwatini in the Cameroon 2020 African Nations Championship first qualifier.

Speaking during the pre-match press conference at Mavuso Sports Stadium, Chiyangi said Zambia was expecting a tough challenge from the Sihlangu.

“In today’s football there is nothing like favourites, most teams have done a lot of work, they have improved and the best way you can do is to go and apply yourselves on the pitch,” Chiyangi said.

“For us we are not counting ourselves as favourites. The only thing we have to do is make sure that we face them and apply ourselves in the right way.”

He said that Zambia expected a tough match as the hosts were still smarting from their elimination from the World Cup qualifiers by minnows Djibouti.

“We know that it is not going to be an easy game because we have seen the expectations and the desire that eSwatini have to make history to qualify,” he said.

“At the same time we have also worked very hard, we want to qualify to the tournament and make sure that we do well. Otherwise the team is ready to play against eSwatini.”

Zambia and eSwatini clash on tomorrow (Sunday) at the Mavuso Sports Complex in Manzini in the first leg encounter of the final round of the CHAN 2020 race.

(Source: FAZ Media)