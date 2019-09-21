Illegal Land Allocation Persists In Chingola

The Chingola Municipal Council says it is battling with unscrupulous individuals who have continued to allocate land illegally.

Public Relations Officer Ramona Phiri said some unscrupulous individuals are selling land meant for commercial and residential purposes to unsuspecting members of the public.

She said the Council will not be held liable for any loss of money which may result from such illegal transactions, neither will it hesitate to bring to book anyone involved in the illegalities.

“So far, the Council, with the help of other law enforcement agencies, has apprehended a group of individuals who are suspected to be behind the illegal demarcation and selling of land in Chingola South area, and we are awaiting court processes,” Phiri added.

She said it is worrisome that some “devious” individuals are swindling unsuspecting members of the public out of their hard earned money.

“most of the areas in which these land illegalities are taking place were already offered to successful applicants. The council has since [constituted] a team comprising of security wings to clamp down on those involved in illegal land allocations,” Phiri added.

She urged all those sold land by unscrupulous people in areas such the Kasompe Airstrip, Chingola South, Luano Forest Researve, Gymkhana and the Central Cemetery, to immediately stop all development activities and claim their money from those they transacted with if no genuine papers were issued.

“As a way to mitigate this problem, the Chingola Local Authority has since [constituted] a Land and Buildings Survey Team to carry out inspections on all land developments in the District,” stated Phiri, adding that all those constructing without prior approval from the Council risk having their buildings demolished, and “will be prosecuted as provided for in the Urban and Regional Planning Act, 2015 of the Laws of Zambia”.