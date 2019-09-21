Musenge Disbands NDC

De-registered National Democratic Congress (NDC) legally recognized National Secretary, Mwenya Musenge has disbanded the party.

Musenge has announced that after having failed to re-register the NDC he would now form a new political party under a different name.

He has advised members of the disbanded party either join him or form their own party.

This follows the dismissal of the appeal to the Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Stephen Kampyongo.

Last month, the NDC was disbanded following the Lusaka High Court ruling on the matter.

“Today’s press conference ladies and gentlemen is unique. It is unique because I did not imagine that I will sit here to announce the end of a party we started and traversed the land of Zambia. I did not know that its life would come to an end in such a manner,” Musenge said.

“National Democratic Congress started at Chillars in 2017 and I announce its end here at the same place today.”