Musenge Disbands NDC

De-registered National Democratic Congress (NDC) legally recognized National Secretary, Mwenya Musenge has disbanded the party.
Musenge has announced that after having failed to re-register the NDC he would now form a new political party under a different name.
He has advised members of the disbanded party either join him or form their own party.
This follows the dismissal of the appeal to the Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Stephen Kampyongo.
Last month, the NDC was disbanded following the Lusaka High Court ruling on the matter.
“Today’s press conference ladies and gentlemen is unique. It is unique because I did not imagine that I will sit here to announce the end of a party we started and traversed the land of Zambia. I did not know that its life would come to an end in such a manner,” Musenge said.
“National Democratic Congress started at Chillars in 2017 and I announce its end here at the same place today.”
Wallen mwanza
Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk! You have shamed us
Mp
The problem is that many people they want a big post so that you will be flying anywhere, you guys just united when people think that maybe these they can help us disappointments all over.oppsitions you must work together so that you bring back what is lost in our country .than to disband your self . If you want to move the ruling party is to be united together find solutions how to move forward.and rescue the need people who are suffering . but we don’t want bakaboke ba mumbi Munda bapompwe . what is happening now in our country
kaluku
Very foolish.
Dr Fonicks
Mwenya Musenge, we know who is finding you. All your funders want is to destroy CK because he has stirred the honest best. They are using then dump you. What a full politician. When the whole truth is exposed, Musenge, you will be nowhere. Can’t you differentiate good from evil. Musenge you are treacherous fool. Remember, in icibemba bails “inshiku tashicela mumo” again batila “lunshi wacimpwena, bamushikila pain ne cala”. Walipwalala musenge. Naumfwa no like. I think, am wasting my time and energy, pantu umulandu kuli owe “kubika fertilizer Mu mataba ayauma