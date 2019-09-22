Chipolopolo Target Sihlangu Scalp

The Chipolopolo boys this afternoon (Sunday) take on the Sihlangu of Swaziland in the first leg, final round of the Cameroon 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier at the Mavuso Sports Centre in Manzini.

Zambia has been holed up in Manzini from Wednesday and may have shaken off whatever shades of jitteriness characteristic of a foreign hunting ground.

Coach Aggrey Chiyangi and his technical bench have been hard at work and will be looking to birth their sweat into a positive result.

Skipper Adrian Chama and his Zesco United central defence partner Clement Mwape will have to be rock solid in central defence while the wing backs may be taken up by Lawrence Chungu and Benedict Chepeshi with Luka Banda also lurking as a possibility.

The midfield role may fall to the combative pair of Benson Sakala and Kelvin Kapumbu while the versatile Rally Bwalya may be expected to provide the spark with Bruce Musakanya and Kelvin Mubanga on either wing.

However the recall of Paul Katema may be symptomatic of a change of guard in midfield with the notable inclusion of Amity Shamende also suggestive of widening the options.

Upfront Chiyangi may retain his faith in Tapson Kaseba with the more agile Emmanuel Chabula expected to partner him.

The inclusion of Akakulubwelwa Mwachiyaba provides additional options in attack.

Zambia will be facing a wounded eSwatini having been dumped out of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the first hurdle by minnows Djibouti.

The hosts are touting the Zambian clash as a redemption opportunity.

Kick-off is at 15:30 hours with the return leg set for Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on October 19.

FULL TEAM

(GOALKEEPERS)

Sebastian Mwange (Green Eagles), Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos), Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco)

(DEFENDERS)

Adrian Chama, Clement Mwape (both Zesco United) Gift Zulu (Nkana), Lawrence Chungu (Zanaco), Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows), Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Benson Sakala, Rally Bwalya (both Power Dynamos), Amity Shamende (Green Eagles), Paul Katema, Bruce Musakanya (both Red Arrows), Kelvin Kapumbu (Zanaco), Kelvin Kampamba (Nkana)

(STRIKERS)

Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi), Tapson Kaseba (Green Eagles), Akakubwelwa Mwachiyaba (Kabwe Warriors)

(Source: FAZ Media)