LAZ Asks ConCourt to Dismiss 3 Opposition Leaders’ Case against It

The Law Association of Zambia has asked the Constitutional court to dismiss with costs the case in which three opposition leaders and two others have sued the lawyers’ body for dragging President Edgar Lungu to court for allegedly attempting to alter the Constitution of Zambia through Bill 10 of 2019.

LAZ says the application by the opposition leaders is illegal before court.

The Association’s Lawyer Simeza Sangwa has argued that the applicants should have moved their motion through a petition pursuant Article 128 (3) b or (c) of the Constitution and not by way of originating summons.

In this matter, Wright Musoma, Richard Mumba, New Congress Party President Peter Chanda, Mwanaluse Mulemwa and Citizen Democratic Party President Robert Mwanza have commenced proceedings by way of originating summons in the Constitutional Court seeking an Interim order to stay the petition by LAZ.