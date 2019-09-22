Lungu Visits Drought Hit Areas of Kazungula

President Edgar Lungu on Saturday visited Simukombo and Simoonga villages in Kazungula District of Southern Province which are hard hit by drought.

The President received praise from the people of Simukombo Village in Kazungula District for being the first Head of State to visit the area.

Last week, President Lungu themed his speech around climate change when he opened Parliament and on Sunday visited two areas affected by the adverse climatic conditions.

“We are not going to die, President Lungu is here,” said Boswell Mutafela Sianga, Headman of Simukombo Village, said when he met President Lungu.

Hundreds of people who received relief food from the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) were excited to see the Head of State.

The food has been donated by cooperating partners through the DMMU which falls under the Office of the Vice-President.

The Headman said water is scarce in the area and apart from people, animals have also been left with no water.

President Lungu assured that no one will die of hunger because government would provide food and that officers are on the ground and would continue to assess the situation.

“I can assure you, we will not abandon you. We shall continue bringing food until the situation normalises,” President Lungu said.

The President later handed some bags of maize to the residents and later visited Simoonga where Headman Makwaza said Government needs to provide seed and fertiliser.

The President promised the residents early delivery of farming inputs.

“It is our responsibility to support you,” said President Lungu who later told the residents that the food was not for sale.

Later, the President participated in handing over food to the residents.