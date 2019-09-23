Fuel Prices Go Up

In a statement issued by ERB executive director Langiwe Lungu this afternoon, a liter of petrol will now be sold at K15.98 from K15.20 while diesel will be sold at K14.23 from K13.43, representing an increase of K0.78 and K0.80 respectively.

A liter of low sulphur diesel is now K16.52 from K15.72 (K0.80 increase) while Kerosene has seen the highest price increase to K13.02 from K11.34 (K1.68 increase).

ERB has also increased the Tazama Petroleum Products Limited (TPPL) throughput fee at the Ndola Fuel Terminal and other national fuel depots from K25 per cubic metro to K62.64 per cubic metro.

Last week, energy minister said at a briefing that the government was considering a price hike following the depreciation of the kwacha and an increase in the price of crude oil on the international market.