Howard Kunda Backs Deputy Ministers Return Clause

Muchinga Constituency Member of Parliament Howard Kunda says there is need for Deputy Ministers to allow effective service delivery.

Kunda said the debate on the cost of having deputy minister is not correct because the President appoints from those already on Parliamentary salary.

He was speaking when he featured on Serenje Radio Sunday morning.

The ruling PF has indicated that it does not want to bring back the position of Deputy Minister.

The Member of Parliament on the MMD ticket and Chairperson of the Parliamentary Accounts Committee (PAC) is in his area to inspect developmental projects, among them the grading of roads in Mailo Ward.

Kunda has further spelt out his efforts in fulfilling development in his area.