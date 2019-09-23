North Western Records Artificial Shortage of Teachers

An artificial shortage of teachers in some schools has been created in North Western Province were over 230 teachers have allegedly left their stations for various reasons, The Teaching Service Commission disclosed.

Teaching Service Commissioner, Mutinta M’kandawire said this when she paid a courtesy call on North Western Province Permanent Secretary Willies Mangimela.

She expressed concerns as to how some teachers have abandoned their stations without any engagements with the commission.

M’kandawire said the Commission has since started cleaning up the payroll and ensure the channeling of the resources to other projects.

She further stated that the commission is in the province to educate lecturers and senior students in schools of education on conditions of service, code of ethics and the teaching profession code to prepare them for the teaching profession.

And the Permanent Secretary has appealed to teachers to respect places they have been sent to by providing the services they are required to.

Mangimela said teachers must live to the promise they made when they were employed and accept any place they will be sent to.