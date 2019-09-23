UPND Ask Police for HH’s Free Movement, Association

The opposition UPND has asked the Zambia Police Service to allow its leader Hakainde Hichilema access to move about and assess the extent of hunger in the country.

This follows the challenge by PF Media Director Sunday Chanda who claimed that Hichilema has not been moving around the country to appreciate the suffering of the people.

UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma said the PF have used the police to block Hichilema from moving around the country.

“We have noted the PF regime through Sunday Chanda claiming that our party President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema has not been moving around the country to appreciate the suffering masses of our citizens. For the record, Mr. Hichilema and other UPND leaders have been trying their best to travel under very difficult circumstances as the PF are using police officers to block their movements. We can list a number of incidences when Mr. Hichilema has had to face a battalion of police officers each time he leaves his residence,” Kakoma said.

“We are now calling on the police command to take note of the statement by the PF and allow Mr. Hichilema undertake his planned community interactive tours to assess the extent of the current hunger situation in the country. Mr. Hichilema is this week on Wednesday expected to be in Kafue’s Soloboni township, and later travel to Kabwe’s Makululu township in Central Province.”

He said the PF this time should condemn any police officers that will try to block Hichilema.

“We also challenge the PF to strongly condemn any police officers that will be unprofessional by attempting to block Mr. Hichilema and his entourage,” said Kakoma.