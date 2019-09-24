You Don’t Need Money to Visit Us, Say East Chiefs

The Eastern Province Chiefs’ Council says people should not think that they need to have an “envelope” whenever they visit traditional leaders.

Speaking during the chiefs’ council’s executive meeting at Luangwa House in Chipata on Monday, chairperson chief Madzimawe, however, said those visiting traditional leaders must not forget to show “respect”.

He further said district administrators should work closely with traditional leaders in their districts.

“People should stop dreaming that whenever they want to visit a chief, they need to go with an envelope. So if you don’t have an envelope, you can’t visit your traditional leader? That notion also..but we are also saying basawele opanda ulemu (they shouldn’t come without showing respect) because people will say they have cancelled the brown envelope, it will be accepted if it is there but loyalty should not be mistaken for bribe or corruption. Loyalty is loyalty and it ends there,” chief Madzimawe said.

He also urged government to fully involve traditional leaders in the preparations of the provincial investment exposition.

Chief Madzimawe said traditional leaders should not just be left to attend to issues that come to the attention of their palaces.

The provincial council meeting was attended by chief Mumbi of Petauke, Mnukwa of Chipangali, Zingalume of Chadiza, Kapichila and Phikamalaza of Lundazi, Kawaza of Sinda and Katete district, Maguya of Chipata, Jumbe of Mambwe

The traditional leaders discussed a number of issues concerning the province.