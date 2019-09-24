Kitwe Gang Rapes 24-Year Old Woman

A 24 year old woman of Kitwe has been left nursing injuries after allegedly being gang raped by five men in Kawama Township.

The woman whose identity has been withheld was attacked by a group of men on her way home over the weekend.

Kitwe Teaching Hospital spokesperson Phoebe Chileya who confirmed the development said the victim is still admitted to the Kitwe Teaching Hospital.

Chileya could however not give details on the matter and referred all queries to the Copperbelt Police command.

“The rape cases we received involve two women aged 18 and 24. The 24 year old is alleged to have been raped by five men in Kawama,” she said.

Meanwhile, Chileya has disclosed that a man in his mid thirties is currently admitted in hospital after a failed suicide attempt following a misunderstanding with some family members.

She said the victim allegedly took battery acid in an attempt to take his life but was saved and is currently in hospital recovering.