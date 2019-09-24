LCC Warns 40 Lusaka Schools over Unsanitary Conditions

The Lusaka City Council says 15 schools out of 85 visited by health inspectors were found with offenses relating to unsanitary conditions such as dirty toilets, inadequate pit latrines, overcrowding in classrooms and use of contaminated water.

Council Public Relations Officer Alice Chilufya disclosed that out that number, 40 schools were warned over their unsanitary conditions, among other offenses noted by health inspectors.

“30 schools were found satisfactory, 40 warned, and 15 found with offenses relating to unsanitary conditions such as dirty toilets, inadequate pit latrines, overcrowding in classrooms and use of contaminated water,” Chiluufya stated.

She explained that the purpose of the exercise conducted quarterly is to promote proper hygiene practices among school going children in order to curb diseases such as Cholera as the rainy season approaches.

“Other offenses that were discovered were that of teachers operating without being medically examined as stipulated under the Day and Nursery Act Cap 313 of the Laws of Zambia,” stated Chilufya who added that the Lusaka City Council under the Public Health Department was set to commence phase three of the routine inspections for compliance levels in various schools of Lusaka.

“In the last quarter of these inspections, Public Health Inspectors were deployed in various schools of Lusaka to ensure that schools were adhering to the stipulated standards required of them.”