Lusaka Delimitation Meeting Convened

Mwansa said the stakeholders meeting on the delimitation of constituency, ward and polling district boundaries is scheduled for Nakatindi Hall from September 25-28, 2019.

“All logistical issues have been put in place and invitations to stakeholders have been dispatched,” he disclosed.

Mwansa, who is also Lusaka Town Clerk, was speaking in an interview in Lusaka today.

He said the meeting is very important because it marks the beginning of the 2021 electoral process.

The Lusaka Town Clerk has emphasised that stakeholders in the electoral process should take advantage of the meeting to bring out their concerns to foster effective representation.

“This is an opportunity for stakeholders in the electoral process to come forward and present their concerns regarding constituency, ward and polling district boundaries to foster effective representation,” Mwansa explained.

He said some of the concerns which stakeholders will be looking at are sizes of wards and constituencies, size of population and other geographical issues.

Mwansa has invited stakeholders such as political parties, Members of Parliament, Councillors, Ward Development Committee members, Civil Society Organisations and Youth Organisations to attend the meeting.

Others invited are Faith Based Organisations, organizations for persons with disabilities, women organizations and zonal school managers.

This is according to a press statement issued by Lusaka City Council Public Relations Manager George Sichimba.