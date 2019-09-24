SAMIMSA Games Participant Dies after Taking Part in Day One Activities

A Committee Clerk at Chililabombwe Municipal Council has died at the on-going Southern Africa Inter-Municipal Sports Association (SAIMSA) games being held at Olympic Youth Development Centre in Lusaka.

Melekano Katete died in the early hours of Monday after participating in the games representing her team.

SAIMSA vice president Daniel Maiton, who confirmed the death of Melekano Katete expressed shock over the death.

Melekano Ketete is said to have complained of not feeling well after having featured in her team’s first game in the morning.

“Later she sought medical attention within the Olympic Youth Development Centre, the main venue for the games. After her blood pressure was checked, she was advised to rest but shortly the condition changed and was rushed to UTH. Sadly she was pronounced dead on arrival,” a statement from the publicity committee stated.

Meanwhile, Zambia Local Authorities Sports Association (ZALASA) President Christopher Shakafuswa described the death as something heavy to bear.