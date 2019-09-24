Solwezi Women Stabbed to Death

A 46 year-old woman of Kyawama Township in Solwezi District of North Western Province has allegedly been stabbed to death by unknown people.

The deceased has been identified as Peggy Busange who is alleged to have been stabbed using a knife.

North Western Province Police Commissioner Hudson Namachila who confirmed the death said the deceased had been found with an open wound on her stomach.

“The incident happened around 23:00 hours at Kyawama compound and was later reported to the police around 03:00 hours by Rickson Busange who is brother to the deceased,” Namachila stated.

He said police had opened investigations with the son to the deceased detained to help with investigations.

Namachila said the suspect who has been identified as Happy Kilambe had locked himself in a small house in Mwepu area in the aftermath of the crime.