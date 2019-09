Two fishermen have died in the Kafue River when their banana boat capsized after it was hit by a Hippo.

Locals have identified the deceased as Clifford Shula, 37 of Soloboni Township and Kafusha Mwape, 21 of Mtendere in Kafue District.

According to reports from January 2019 to date, over 15 people have died on the Kafue River due to Hippo attacks.