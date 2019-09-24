Zesco Announces 200% Tariff Increase

Zesco has announced that it will effect a 200 percent tariff hike with effect from October 1, 2019.

The increment according to Director of Strategy Patrick Mwila has been necessitated by the finalization of the importation of electricity from Eskom Of South Africa.

Addressing the media in Lusaka today, Mwila said that the tariff hike will vary for individual costs depending on spending brackets.

He said the importation of power from South Africa would mean available power in the country would increase by 300 megawatts.

The hike will only be for six months of the power importation aimed at mitigating load shedding following a decline in generation resulting into a deficit of 700 megawatts necessitated by low water levels.

And the current total power generated by both ZESCO and Independent Power Producers is around 1-thousand 5-hundred megawatts against a demand of 1-thousand 9-hundred megawatts during off peak and over 2-thousand 5-hundred megawatts during peak periods.