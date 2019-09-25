State House Disappointed with Avic Sub-Contracts in CB

State House says it is disappointed with AVIC International sub-contracting policy at the Copperbelt International Airport.

State House has said the 20 per cent sub-contracting policy should only be awarded by the main contractor or the client.

Special Assistant to the President for Projects, Implementation and Monitoring Andrew Chellah said the 20 per cent threshold is a government policy.

He said this after checking on AVIC International’s compliance to the 20 per cent sub-contracting policy.

Chellah expressed disappointment with AVIC International, the contractor working on the New Copperbelt International Airport in Ndola, saying its sub-contracting policy at the project was a disaster as only five local contractors were engaged by the company.

He insisted that government is not asking from foreign firms but demanding that 20 per cent of local companies are empowered.

And responding to questions from journalists at Kafulafuta dam site, Chellah said no one else is in charge of nomination and awarding of contracts other than the main contractor.

He said the other key stakeholder in the process of sub-contracting is the National Construction Council.

Chellah said all would be contractors must submit their credentials to either the main contractors or the client while NCC comes in to check for compliance of nominated contractors.

“Alternatively, the credentials must be submitted to clients such as the Road Development Agency and all three water utility firms on the Copperbelt, namely; Mulonga, Nkana and Kafubu Water and Sanitation companies. The final selection of sub-contractors is done by the main contractor and no other. And if anyone says he is charge of nominating of sub-contractors for the awards of contract, that in itself is an illegality. Our role as government is to monitor that the 20 per cent threshold is adhered to by all foreign companies,” he said.