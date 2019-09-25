America Has Been Zambia’s Great Partner – Lungu

President Edgar Lungu has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to enhancing existing relations with the United States of America for mutual benefit.

Speaking during a bilateral meeting with United States Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Africa Affairs Matthew Harrington on the margins of the on-going 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, President Lungu said his government is willing to work with the US government at bilateral and multilateral levels to enhance cooperation to attain the goals set out in the Vision 2030 along with the 7th National Development Plan

He acknowledged the deep rooted excellent relations between Zambia and the US and expressed his desire to further strengthen economic, health, infrastructure and education cooperation between the two countries.

President Lungu said the US had been a great partner of Zambia and remains the largest cooperating partner having provided more than US$3 billion in development assistance since independence in 1964.

He expressed gratitude for the US government’s continued support for Zambia’s developmental programmes in the health, water and sanitation, infrastructure development, education and capacity building adding that the support signifies the strong ties that exist between the two countries.

“There are also other areas where we can work together such as tourism, agriculture and energy. Energy, we are talking about alternative sources of energy such as wind and solar. Climate change has affected hydro energy not only in Zambia but other countries in the region as well. This is one area we are looking forward to working together with the US government,” President Lungu said.

He commended the US for complementing government’s efforts to improve the welfare of the Zambian people through the work of various agencies such as the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the United States President Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR).

The Head of State expressed satisfaction at the successful completion of the US funded US$355 million Lusaka Water, Sanitation and Drainage project which has benefited over 190,000 Lusaka residents stating that it has greatly decreased the incidence and prevalence of water related diseases.

And President Lungu also held talks with Chairman of the Tudor Investment Corporation and owner of Mushingashi game farm Paul Tudor Jones to discuss potential areas of investment in the tourism sector in Zambia.

Mr Jones, an American investor, wants to develop Kashikoto Conservancy into a world class photographic and hunting tourism destination located in an open area and shares its boundaries with Kafue National Park on the west, Lushwishi Game Management in the north across the Kafue river and Kaindu community conservation on the eastern side.

During the meeting, President Lungu reaffirmed government’s commitment to safeguarding the country’s tourism assets and ensuring their sustainability through partnerships.

He said the tourism sector presents major opportunities for poverty reduction and rural development as most of the country’s tourism assets are domiciled in the rural areas.

President Lungu said Zambia welcomes sustainable and eco-friendly tourism Investment that incorporate local communities and empower them with jobs.

He assured Mr Jones that he will direct the Minister of Tourism and Arts to conclude the negotiations for the 50 per cent partnership offer to the Department of National Parks and Wildlife and resolve any existing conflicts which are hindering the progress of the project.

And Paul Jones said once completed, the partnership will bring great benefits to the entire Kafue Ecosystem and will assure government of continuous revenue.