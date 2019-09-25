Bus Operators Body Opts to Maintain Fares Despite Fuel Price Hike

The Bus and Taxi owner Association (BTOAZ) says it will maintain the current bus and taxi fares despite the increase on petroleum products as announced recently by the Energy Regulation Board (ERB).

(BTOAZ) Spokesperson Amis Daudi has stated that the association has critically analysed the cost implications of the increase in fuel prices as well as the overall inflationary impact on the national economy.

Daudi has stated that having examined the current economic hardships among travellers, the association has decided not to increase bus and taxi fares.

“After a careful consideration of all these factors it has been decided not to increase bus and taxi fares on the basis of the increase in fuel prices, despite the obvious adverse impact this will have on the cost of operations,” He stated.

Daudi has since demanded that law enforcement agencies and regulators moves in to attend to the issue of piracy which he said has swamped the sector.

“We have sufficient laws and regulations to stop this scourge which has gone unchecked for a very long time. This lawlessness ought to be addressed now and firmly so,” he added.

Daudi has further appealed to travellers to desist from using illegal pirators, in whose vehicles he said are at risk as they are not covered by any legally binding regulations, personal proection or insurance.