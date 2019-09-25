Govt Dissolves ZTA Board

Government has with immediate effect dissolved the board of directors for the Zambia Tourism Agency Board.

Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela said the current board was appointed on 13th July 2017 and the mandate was to run up to 12th July, 2020.

Chitotela said this at a media briefing in Lusaka Tuesday morning.

“Going forward as a way of trying to shake and making things work, I have today the 24th September, 2019 using the powers vested in me as an appointing authority, I have decided to dissolve the board of the directors for the Zambia Tourism Agency,” Chitotela said.

“The decision to dissolve the board has been taken in the context of reforms that our ministry has embarked on to ensure that the promotion and marketing of tourism is taken to another level.”

He thanked the dissolved board for their contribution to the sector.

Chitotela said the objective of his ministry going forward was to make it as a number one economic earner for Zambia.

He called on his staff to have a mindset change as they embark on marketing Zambia’s tourism sector.

“As you all maybe aware, during the official opening of parliament, His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia, did spend substantive amount of time talking about tourism and encouraging the media to positively market Zambia as a best tourist destination,” said Chitotela.