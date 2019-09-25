HPCZ Suspends Practising Licence for Foreign Doctor

A Foreign Medical Doctor in Lusaka from the University Teaching Hospital has lost his practicing certificate for allegedly operating an illegal health facility.

Dr Asif Musa Ismail Patel has had his practicing certificate suspended with immediate effect by the Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) after he was found attending to patients at his residence in emmasdale.

HPCZ Chief Executive Officer Bwembya Bwalya has stated that the decision to suspend the practicing certificate is in accordance with provisions of section 19 of the Health Professions Act No. 24 of 2009.

Bwalya said the act of attending to patients at his residence is contrary to section 36 of the Health Professions Act which prohibits any person from operating a health facility without a license.

“Dr Patel has been cited for breaching the provisions of the medicines and allied Substance Act of 2013 as it was established that Dr Asif Patel contravened sections 44 (1) of the Act,” He stated.

Bwalya added that the cited health practitioner’s certificate will remain suspended for a period of four months pending further investigation and subsequent determination of the matter.

“Until the suspension of his practicing certificate, Dr Patel has been operating under the University Teaching Hospital’s Cancer Diseases Hospital,” He added.