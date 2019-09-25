Police Stop HH from Touring Kafue’s Soloboni Township

Police in riot gear were on Wednesday been deployed to Kafue to stop Hakainde Hichilema from touring Soloboni Township.

The opposition UPND leader has been advised not to go ahead with his planned visit to assess the extent of the current hunger situation in the area.

Kafue is one of the 58 districts hardest hit by the current food shortages.

Mr Hichilema had also planned to help those affected.

Pictures circulating on Social media show Police officers patrolling the streets of Kafue town ready to block the opposition leader if he attempted to defy their orders.

Kafue Police Station Inspector a Mr M. Mudimina told officers that the visit needed to be stopped because they were busy monitoring security concerns involving the closure of the Council Secretary’s Office.