President Lungu engages American Investors

Renowned American billionaire Paul Tudor Jones has shown interest in setting up a world class game ranch around the Kafue National Park.

Mr Jones confirmed his investment pledge when he met President Edgar Lungu on the sidelines of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York on Monday.

He told the Head of State a detailed investment plan for the wildlife project in Zambia had already been done, although the Department of National Parks and Wildlife has not yet cleared his proposal.

Mr Jones said he has proposed an equity partnership with the government in the running of the game ranch to facilitate a win-win situation for both parties.

Mr Jones has since appealed to President Lungu to intervene in the prolonged delay by the Department of National Parks and Wildlife to grant him the game ranching license.

The American investor further said he has similar ranching ventures in other African countries such as South Africa, Tanzania and Zimbabwe and hopes to do the same in Zambia.

Mr Jones, who is chairman of the Tudor Investment Corporation, disclosed that he plans to re-stock white rhinos in his Game Ranch and the Kafue National Park once granted the wildlife license.

And in responding to Mr Jones’ investment pledge, President Lungu assured the American investor that he would direct Tourism Minister Ronald Chitotela to urgently look into the matter.

The President, however, said he would not interfere in the operations of State institutions regarding delays in the issuance of the game ranching licenses, but instead would allow the due process of the law to be followed.

He advised the American investor to immediately engage relevant authorities so that whatever challenges being faced in relation to his proposed project were resolved expeditiously.

President Lungu further emphasised his government’s desire to attract tangible investment in various sectors of the economy.

President Lungu is part of other world leaders attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The President is also holding bilateral meetings and engaging prospective foreign investors wishing to invest in Zambia as part of the side events to the UN General Assembly.