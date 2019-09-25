Rival Groups Clash over Black Mountain in Kitwe

Two rival groups of illegal miners have clashed in Kitwe damaging motor vehicles in relations to their operations at a black mountain in Kitwe’s Chamboli Township.

The two rival groups fought as one group tried to block the other from accessing the mineral deposits that has been to the benefit of a group of small scale miners.

Copperbelt Province Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga who confirmed the incident said the clash led to the damage on various motor vehicles.

Katanga stated that one those affected Stanslous Mukuka reported to police that his motor vehicle Toyota Fortune was damaged while another motor vehicle Toyota Corolla registration number ADE 122 belonging to Bright Chileshe was also damaged.

She has disclosed that leader of a Jerabo group Richard Chileshe popularly known as Chile One fired gunshots in an effort to rescue his young brother is alleged to have been caught up in the fracas.

Katanga added that Police Officers who were deployed to calm the situation managed to stop the fights but did not make any arrests in the whole fracas.