ECZ Says Delimitation of New Constituencies Tied to Amendment of Constitution

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has disclosed that it will only effect the delimitation of the new Constituencies and wards after the amendment of the Constitution and upon the issuance of a Statutory Instrument by the Ministry of Local government to provide for the new wards in accordance with the Local Government Act.

Speaking during the stakeholders 2019 Delimitation sitting in Lusaka on Wednesday, acting Chief Electoral Chief Officer Bob Musenge told stakeholders that the Commission had so far conducted delimitation exercise in 106 districts and the exercise is expected to complete by the end of September at district level.

On the other hand, the provincial sittings to receive and consider delimitation submissions from all districts would commence on October 14 in Mongu, Western Province and end on November 30.

Musenge emphasized the need for stakeholders to fully participate in the exercise because delimitation is an important undertaking as it is a basis for the registration of voters.

He added that delimitation also promotes effective citizen representation and makes electoral services more accessible to the people.

According to Musenge, the exercise has provided a platform for engagement with various stakeholders to ensure that no one is left behind in the process as it involves the creation and renaming of constituencies, wards, polling districts and establishing new polling stations where necessary.

“As such, the need to adjust electoral boundaries has become a priority. Accordingly, all the new districts will have at least one constituency and the boundaries of the wards and constituencies that may have been affected by the creation of the new districts will be re-aligned and further, some polling stations are located in places not convenient for conducting elections. Consequently, the delimitation exercise will also require the re-location of those polling stations to more suitable and conducive venues,” Musenge said.

The Commission, under Article 58 (5) of the Republican Constitution, has the mandate to divide the country into constituencies, wards and polling districts for purposes of conducting elections.

The law further provides that the delimitation be conducted at intervals of not more than 10 years and since its inception from 2010 and 2014, the electoral boundaries have increased from 1, 422 to 1,624 and from 6, 456 to 7,700 polling districts countrywide respectively.