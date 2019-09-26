FQM Denies Jiangxi’s Takeover Rumours

First Quantum Minerals that owns Kansanshi Mining has said it has not engaged in any discussions for the company’s takeover.

In a statement availed to the media, First Quantum Minerals president Clive Newall however confirmed that discussions regarding a potential sale of a minority interest in First Quantum’s Zambian copper assets have occurred and are continuing.

“There has been speculation of a takeover bid. First Quantum has not engaged in any discussions regarding a take-over bid or other change of control transaction and has no knowledge of potential take-over bids, change of control transactions or proposals,” Mr Newall said.

He explained that No transaction had been agreed upon and there is no guarantee that a transaction would be achieved.

The Kansanshi mine, the largest copper mine in Africa, is owned and operated by Kansanshi Mining Plc which is 80% owned by a First Quantum while the remaining 20% is owned by ZCCM-IH on behalf of the government.

The mine is located approximately 10 kilometres north of the town of Solwezi and 180 kilometres to the northwest of the Copperbelt town of Chingola