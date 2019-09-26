High Court Grants Stay against NDC De-Registration

The Kabwe High Court granted the de-registered National Democratic Congress Party (NDC) leave to apply for judicial review against the cancellation of the certificate of registration of the party by the Registrar of Societies.

This is in a matter in which NDC through its Secretary General Bridget Atanga has applied for judicial review against de-registration of the party.

According to the order delivered by the Kabwe High Court dated September 26, the leave shall act as a stay of the decision of the state.

Last week Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo dismissed the NDC appeal against de-registration of the party on grounds that a de-registered party cannot be re-registered but can only change the party’s name.

The matter will come up for inter-party hearing on October 11.