The monthly rate of inflation for September 2019 has increased by 1.2 per cent to 10.5 per cent.

Central Statistical Office Interim Statistician General Mulenga Musepa has announced that inflation moved from 9.3 per cent recorded in August 2019 to 10.5 per cent this month due to an increase in price movements of food commodities.

He adds that Zambia has recorded a trade deficit of K451.9 million in August 2019 from K786.2 million recorded in July 2019.