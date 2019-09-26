‘Katundu Very Nice’ Producer Jailed for Nine Months

Petauke Resident Magistrate Ackson Mumba has sentenced a 33 year old man to nine months imprisonment for production and circulating of obscene materials and committed him to the High Court for the offence of indecent assault.

Rodgers Mwanza of Petauke turn-off who was sentenced on Wednesday is behind the video called Katundu which went viral last year.

Magistrate Mumba convicted Mwanza on all the three counts of indecent assault on a female, production of obscene material and production of obscene material that he was charged with.

He committed Mwanza to the High Court for sentencing in the first count but jailed him nine months each in both count two and three which will run concurrently.

Facts before the court were that Mwanza on August 25th, 2018 indecently assaulted Elizabeth Lungu in her unconscious state.

In count two, Mwanza produced an obscene material with intent to corrupt public morals while in count three, he circulated an obscene material with intent to corrupt public morals.

Magistrate Mumba said the offences that Mwanza committed were serious and that he needed to be punished.

And in mitigation, Mwanza asked the court to exercise lenience on him as he is a bread winner and was remorseful for his action saying he acted out of ignorance and peer pressure and that he regrets his action.

Mwanza also asked the court to grant him an opportunity to sensitize fellow youths on the dangers of bad behaviour such as those that could corrupt public morals.