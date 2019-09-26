Lungu Emphasises Africa’s Industrialisation to Promote Growth

President Edgar Lungu has pledged Zambia’s commitment to work with United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, other African Countries and development partners in an effort to achieve inclusive industrialisation that would transcend Zambia and Africa as a whole for development benefits for all.

President Lungu said Africa’s population has been projected to equal that of China and India respectively by the year 2050 and that the industrialization of the Continent should be the main focus for its economic growth.

Speaking during the third Industrial Development Decade for Africa on the sidelines of the 74th United Nations General Assembly, President Lungu said the industrialisation of Africa with its growing population required partnership with private sector, international cooperation, North-South and South-South, the triangular cooperation.

He said Africa has an opportunity of creating the foundation its citizens would want to have and that would only be attained through the industrialisation of the continent.

The Head of State said attaining the vision of an industrialized Africa required the transformation of individual countries on the continent and enable the nations relocate themselves into industrialisation.

He said his government is undertaking steps to create the necessary conditions for industrialisation through the development of the transport infrastructure so that there would be increased accessibility to all parts of the country.

“There has been over the last few years an unprecedented development of the road network in all parts of the country through a flagship of the Link Zambia 8000. The programme aims to increase the core road network by 8000 kilometres. We are also working tirelessly to improve the transit time at border facilities,” President Lungu said.

The Head of State said several African Countries, including Zambia, have suffered serious effects of climate change, which has forced the country to embark on rationing electricity due to falling water levels for hydro-power generation.

He said his government is investing in the development of power generation and called upon investors to take the opportunity to visit Zambia and invest in the energy sector which has a lot of potential.

“The government of the Republic of Zambia is committed to investing heavily in key infrastructure such as renewable energy, water and sanitation systems, and modern expanded transport systems such as motorways, airports and rail. Zambia is also investing in information and communication technology platforms that are key to innovation, manufacturing, enterprise development and delivery of social services with a view to alleviate poverty,” President Lungu said.

This is according to a statement issued by Wallen Simwaka, the First Secretary for Press at the Permanent Mission of Zambia in New York, the United States of America.