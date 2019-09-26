Lungu Rejects Gayism as Condition for Aid

President Lungu has reiterated his government’s rejection of gay rights as a condition for receiving donor aid.

The Head of State has also cautioned Zambian politicians being courted by foreign powers to embrace gay rights.

“His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia has encouraged citizens to reject alien practices that not only threaten Zambian values but undermine the country’s foundation as a Christian Nation,” reads the statement in part.

“President Lungu says his administration’s promise in July this year to the Zambian people that he would not introduce gay rights in exchange for donor aid is unequivocal.”

He adds: The President said certain rights enjoyed in other parts of the world cannot be replicated in Zambia because they are taboo to many if not all Zambian cultures.”

“Marriage is specifically a union between a man and woman in our jurisdiction,” the President says.