NISIR Workers Go on Indefinite Work Stoppage

Unionized Workers at the National Institute for Scientific and Industrial Research have resolved to go on an indefinite work stoppage demanding to be paid their three months’ salary arrears.

University of Zambia and Allied Workers Union branch chairperson Mwape Musonda said the 200 workers from Kitwe, Chalimbana, Chilanga and National Institute for Scientific and Industrial Research would not work until their demands are met by government.

Mr. Musonda explained that National Institute for Scientific and Industrial Research management had failed to pay them their outstanding salary arrears within the 48-hour ultimatum given on Monday this week.

“As I am speaking, our children have been sent away from School due to non payment of school fees, my children and siblings are not attending class because I have not received my salary to meet such obligations,” said Mr Musonda.

The workers on Monday this week protested over their delayed salaries and gave management up to Wednesday to be paid their salaries or withdraw labour.