Illicit Financial Flows Robbing Africa of Up To $150bn Annually – Lungu

President Edgar Lungu has said Africa is losing between US$50 billion and US$150 billion annually through Illicit Financial Flows and that the continent will continue to lose immense proportions of its finances meant for economic development if the scourge was not stopped.

Speaking at the on-going United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Thursday, President Lungu said many countries are failing to ensure timely recovery and return of stolen assets and proceeds to countries of origin despite efforts to effectively combat illicit financial flows at national, regional and global levels.

“It would be unrealistic for the international community to expect progress to particularly harness the needed resources to finance sustainable development when, for instance, immense proportions of finance estimates ranging from $50-$150 billion, are lost annually in Africa alone through the scourge of IFFs,” President Lungu said, according to a statement issued by first secretary press at the Zambian mission in New York, Wallen Simwaka.

He advised countries to harmonize their legal and institutional frameworks to prevent economic bleeding of developing or under-developing African countries.

President Lungu said Illicit Financial Flows had negative impacts on economies as they often reduced both domestic resource and tax revenue.

He disclosed that Zambia had continued experiencing revenue losses through mechanisms, such as structuring, currency exchanges, undervaluing of assets, front businesses, false currency reporting and offshore corporations.

The Head of State also highlighted some of the major impediments, which some African countries were facing in combating IFFs.

“At the international level, we recognize that there is lack of common standards for the definition of illicit financial flows, an internationally agreed methodology to estimate these flows, the lack of cooperation by recipients of illicit financial flows. Conflict between national and foreign interests and the disparity in rates between the tax regimes have continued to undermine efforts towards combating illicit financial flows,” said President Lungu.