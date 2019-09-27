It’s K106 Billion For 2020 As Govt Maintains VA

Finance Minister Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu has proposed a K106 billion 2020 national budget, representing 34 per cent of the Gross domestic product with K72 billion to be raised through domestic revenue mobilization while the rest will be financed through external financing.

And the government has maintained Value Added Tax, discarding the proposed sales tax proposed by former finance minister Margaret Mwanakatwe in the 2018 national budget.

Presenting the national budget titled “Focusing national priorities towards stimulating the domestic economy” in Parliament this afternoon, Dr. Ng’andu said the budget will need to deliver on the country’s commitments with discipline, determination and dedication for it to achieve its objectives.

He said in order to finance expenditure spelled out for the 2020 Budget, the government expects to raise a total of K106.0 billion for the 2020 Budget, of which K53.8 billion will be raised from taxes.

Dr Ng’andu added that K18.2 billion will be from non-tax revenues while K3.1 billion will come as project support grants from our cooperating partners while domestic financing will account for K3.5 billion with K27.5 billion to be sourced externally.

The Finance Minister has proposed to spend K21.8 billion on Economic Affairs, out of which K10.6 billion is for road infrastructure, K1.1 billion for Farmer Input Support Programme and K660 million fo the purchase of strategic food reserves.

And Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu has proposed that Value Added Tax be maintained by discarding the goods and services tax as he has tightened measures to make VAT more effective.

“Mr. Speaker, in the 2019 Budget Address, Government proposed to abolish Value Added Tax and replace it with Sales Tax. Following the pronouncement, a number of concerns were raised by various stakeholders, which included the cascading effect, negative impact on GDP growth and job losses through elimination of intermediaries in the supply chain” he explained.

“Sir, based on the outcomes of the consultations, Government has decided to maintain the Value Added Tax, but address the compliance and administrative challenges. In this regard, I intend to introduce the following administrative measures to strengthen enforcement and efficiency of VAT: i. Upgrade the Taxonline system for domestic taxes and interface it with customs system to ensure that all claims of refund for import VAT paid to Customs Services during import of goods are validated through systems-based controls against data in the customs system; ii. Make it mandatory to use Electronic Fiscal Devices (EFD) for VAT and other tax types and facilitate accreditation of additional EFD distributors and Virtual EFD software suppliers.”