Kambwili Dragged To Labour Office for Failing to Pay Workers

Former Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Chishimba Kambwili was yesterday dragged to the labour office in Kitwe for allegedly failing to pay his workers.

Kambwili who owns Mwamona Investments, a mining contracting company, is alleged not to have paid over 30 workers their three months salaries.

The former Roan Member of Parliament had been summoned by the labour office to respond to concerns from his workers of not being paid for three months.

The workers stated in separate interviews that they had not been paid for three months and were finding it difficult to survive the current economic hardships.

“When you look at the current economic hardships, how does one survive? Some of us have been evicted from our homes and this is not good; we have tried to engage him but he has not been willing; that is why we brought him here so that he explains to us what is happening,” one of the effected workers said.

And speaking earlier, Kambwili admitted not having paid his workers and blamed the problem on Mopani Copper Mines that allegedly terminated his contracts.

“We have requested the labour office to also engage Mopani on our behalf so that once the issues are resolved, then the issue of employees can be resolved. You know that our contract with the mine is pay as you go; you work they pay, if you don’t work, you don’t expect any payment. Yeah, their grievances will be resolved,” said Kambwili.