Kitwe Man Found With Case to Answer for Theft

The Kitwe Magistrates’ Court has found a 24-year-old man with a case to answer for alleged theft of household goods all valued at K17, 570.

This is in a matter Chilufya Chongo, a carpenter, was jointly with Emmanuel Miti, 30, for alleged theft of household goods belonging to Flaven Bagendabanga.

Chongo had pleaded not guilty while his co-accused, Miti, pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to four years imprisonment.

Particulars of the offence are that Chongo and Miti while acting with other persons unknown on May 24, 2019, allegedly entered Bagendabanga’s house and stole a television set, a tablet, a barbing machine and a camera, all valued at K17, 570.

When the matter came up for ruling, Senior Resident Magistrate Oswald Chibalo found Chongo with a case to answer and placed him on defence.

And in his defence, Chongo denied having taken part in taken part in the theft and accused his co-accused of having implicated him in the matter.

The matter has since been adjourned for judgment.