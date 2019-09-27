Kitwe PF Youths Warned Against Committing Crimes in Party’s Name

Patriotic Front Youths in Kitwe District have been warned against engaging in mischievous activities using the name of the party.

And the Party has warned that it will not allow harassment of Journalists and Civil Servants perceived not to support their illegalities.

Kitwe District Youth Chairman Mukuzo Kaboba has sounded a warning at a meeting with youths in the structures after receiving complaints.

Kaboba stated that some youths in the party have been threatening police officers of influencing their transfers, engaging in illegal land allocations while others have been attacking media personnel that allegedly write stories against the ruling party.

He said the party will not protect anyone that will be found engaging in illegalities in the name of the party.

“Let’s give the media room to do their work, if we have journalists around political functions, let’s not harrass them. Same way we must do with the police, if u go and begin intimidate people that I will have you transfered, you will be dealt with. You go to allocate land illegally that we will not condone, you go to get money from the business community in the name of the party we will deal with you,” Kaboba stated.

He said indiscipline will not be tolerated in the district.

Meanwhile, Kaboba has said the 20 per cent sub contracting is not only for the Patriotic Front but everyone else especially those in business.

“The 20 per cent is here to stay, it’s for all not just people in the Patriotic Front because when time to pay back comes it will not only be the Patriotic Front. This Empowerment must cut across political divide,” said Kaboba.