Medical Stores, GF and US Govt Partner with Law Enforcers

The Medical Stores Limited (MSL) and its Cooperating Partners, the Global Fund (GF) and the United States Government (USG), have partnered with law enforcement agencies to enforce the newly introduced whistle blower policy aimed at increasing transparency and accountability in the supply chain of essential medicines.

The agencies include the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), and the Zambia Police Service (ZP), among others.

MSL Managing Director Chikuta Mbewe said this during a stakeholders meeting held on Thursday.

He has noted that any suspicious acts should be reported to the agencies.

“We appeal to members of the public to freely report any suspicious acts by MSL employees or persons entrusted with public health commodities. MSL is committed to ensuring transparency and accountability in the storage and distribution of essential medicines so that there is improved public access to lifesaving essential medicines and medical supplies,” said Mbewe.

Earlier, ACC Education Officer Mercy Mwiinga Chikuta reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to work closely with MSL in safeguarding the public health commodities throughout the supply chain.

The whistleblower policy is an initiative meant to protect people who report any suspicious activities in the supply chain of essential medicines to ensure improved security of medicines in the county.