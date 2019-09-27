Mines Hope Govt Won’t Push 2019 Mine Taxes in 2020 Budget

The Zambia Chamber of Mines (ZCM) has warned that if the 2019 mining tax regime remains in place and the proposed Sales Tax is introduced in 2020, the impact on the revenue of mining companies will result in a net decrease in tax collections.

The Chamber said the overall effect of the 2019 mining tax regime has been to raise the tax burden on mining companies to wholly unsustainable and uncompetitive levels.

In its proposals to government for the 2020 Budget, which will be presented to Parliament today, the Chamber said as of 2019, Zambia has the highest tax rate by a comfortable margin, of all comparable mining countries.

“The effective tax rate – the average rate at which pre-tax profits are taxed – currently varies between 86.3 and 105%, depending on the copper price. At high prices, this would result in the extraordinary situation where a mine would be obliged to pay more in tax than the profit it had made. No business can continue to operate under those circumstances,” said ZCM president Goodwell Mateyo.

Mateyo explained that even before this year, Zambia’s mines were relatively highly taxed, especially given the high cost profile of the average Zambian mine, adding that although at the higher end, the taxation regime was not then wholly out of step with other jurisdictions.

He, however, said if the 1.5 per cent increment on mineral royalty introduced on January 1, 2019 on each band of the sliding scale was maintained, then the maximum rate should be capped at 7.5 per cent for a copper price at US$7,500 per tone or above.

“To address the anomalies presented by the sliding scale, the rates for each higher band above US$5,500 should apply only to the incremental difference in price above the previous band. This removes the current rather odd application of the royalty bands,” Mateyo added.

The Chamber also proposed that Mineral Royalty Tax (MRT) should be deductible for purposes of computing corporate income tax, and that making MRT non-deductible, amounts to taxation on revenue not received and raises the tax burden to unsustainable levels.

“This change would bring Zambia in-line with international best practice; Zambia is the only mining jurisdiction not allowing a deduction for these costs,” Mateyo continued.

The Chamber has also called on government to retain the current Value Added Tax (VAT) regime, as well as waive, then later remove, the import duty on copper and cobalt concentrates.

The organisation also hoped the government will remove export duty on precious metals and gemstones.