AVIC Workers at C/Belt Airport Protest Poor Salaries

Some AVIC International workers constructing the Copperbelt International Airport in Ndola on Saturday took advantage of President Edgar Lungu’s visit to the province to stage a protest demanding improved conditions of service.

The workers who said their hard work was not being appreciated are also demanding a six per cent salary hike.

Paul Mumba, who was willing to speak on record, described their salaries as peanuts.

He said most of them cannot afford to pay rentals and meet the family needs because of the low salaries.

Mumba further said they were “slaves” in their own country.

“The government should look into our complaints because it is not the first time we are making complaints about the poor working conditions they are subjecting us to,” said Mumba who added that the project they were working on is almost complete but they had nothing to show for their hard work as workers.

And David Chanda said AVIC does not respect Zambia’s labour laws.

Chanda said workers were getting K1,500, which was too little for employees that never go on holiday.

“It is very unfortunate that these guys will continue to abuse us like this. Authorities should come in and protect the Zambian worker. We want authorities to look in our plight. It is too much of these Chinese,” said Chanda.

AVIC International representative Henry Zhou declined to comment saying the matter was before the labour office.