China Jiangxi Donates K1m to DMMU

China Jiangxi Corporation has donated K1million to the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) towards humanitarian support.

The cheque was handed over to Vice President Inonge Wina at her Office today.

The donation is meant to cushion the food insecurity resulting from low yields due to the prolonged dry spell experienced in some parts of the country.

Vice-President Wina said the gesture of generosity and selflessness portrayed by China Jiangxi bears testimony of the excellent relations and cooperation between China and Zambia.

She has assured the company that the donated funds will be prudently used for the benefit of the needy in the communities.

Wina further directed DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe to comply and submit a report on the usage of the funds in order to demonstrate transparency and accountability to the people of Zambia, in whose name the donation has been made.

And China Jiangxi Corporation president Xu Guojian said the company was deeply concerned with the plight of the local people hence its decision to make the donation as part of its corporate social responsibility.

He disclosed that the donation would reach a target of approximately 7,000 people for three months.

Xu has urged other Chinese companies to emulate China Jiangxi and supplement the Zambian government’s effort in mitigating the situation.

DMMU conducted a Vulnerability and Needs Assessment which revealed that a total of 390,000 households would require relief assistance during the lean period between October 2019 and March 2020.

DMMU has since distributed 45,400 metric tonnes of relief to affected districts.

This is according to a press statement issued by DMMU communications officer Rachael Chama.