Man Sets Himself Ablaze After Domestic Dispute

A 50-year-old man of Kawambwa district in Luapula Province has committed suicide by setting himself ablaze over a domestic dispute.

Abel Lengwe of Mbilima Village is said to have had a marital dispute with his wife after he allegedly exchanged his mobile phone and fishing nets with beer.

Luapula Province Police Commissioner Elias Chushi who confirmed the development said the two differed over the sale of a mobile phone and fishing nets which resulted into a fight.

“The deceased differed and disagreed with his wife after exchanging a cell phone and the fishing nets valued at K150 and K100 respectively with beer,” Chushi stated.

He added that before the deceased took his life in their grass-thatched house, he sent his 11-year-old son to deliver a suicide notice to his relatives complaining that his wife’s behaviour had caused him to kill himself.

Chushi stated that at the time of the suicide, Lengwe’s wife was busy in their cassava field and was not aware of any happens after their dispute.

The body of the deceased has since been put to rest.