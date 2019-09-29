Zambezi Receives 17,000 Bags Of Relief Mealie Meal

Zambezi District in North-Western Province has received relief of over 17,000 bags of mealie-meal.

Acting Zambezi acting District Commissioner Sombo Chiteta said in an interview that Zambezi District has received 17, 600 by 12.5 kilogramme bags of mealie-meal.

Chiteta explained that the mealie meal would be distributed to drought-hit areas on the East and West banks of the Zambezi river.

She, however, said the District Disaster Management and Mitigation Committee will be sitting to strategize how the mealie meal would be distributed in the area.

Chiteta said the committee would also ascertain when the distribution exercise would commence.

Zambezi District is one of the Districts across the country where government is currently distributing relief food following the low yields due to the poor rainfall that characterised most parts of the country during the 2018-2019 farming season.