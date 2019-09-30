I Chose to Keep Jobs Than Implement Sales Tax, Says Finance Minister

Finance minister Bwalya Ng’andu has said the preservation of jobs is what compelled him to abandon the sales tax proposed by former minister Margaret Mwanakatwe.

Dr Ng’andu said during a post-budget discussion on Friday organized by ZICA, EAZ and ZACCI that implementing sales tax in next year’s budget would have caused loss of jobs, a year before the general election, a risk he did not want to take.

He said the politician in him also forced him to abandon sales tax because jobs would have been lost.

“If you remember, the tax rate was supposed to be nine per cent, now if you have this cascading effect and imagine the distribution chain, which is three or four points, at the end of that chain, the amount of tax you would have required to pay will be quite huge. And businessmen and rational human beings that they are, the tendency would be to cut that chain, but cutting the chain is simply a fancy way of saying jobs will be lost. Now this is where the politician in me comes in, and I am thinking, if jobs are lost, a year before elections, would you have time to recover? Is that what you want to do? So in the end, it was agreed that maybe the problem wasn’t one of changing the policy but one of examining how we manage the VAT regime itself and that it is possible to fix VAT. And also furthermore, if you don’t fix VAT, the same administrative challenges that you face now will also find their way in the implementation of sales tax. So for example, if the problem is that there is cheating, there are frauds, there is duplication of payments and so on as a problem with VAT and you can’t catch the guys who are doing it, what about sales tax? The problem will still continue, so on that basis, and given the fact that we believe that we got unanimous verdict from business people that maybe we should stay where we are, we have stayed where we are,” Dr Ng’andu said.

He further said he felt he did not own the proposed sales tax and that the Ministry of Commerce, a key player in the economy, equally opposed it.

“If you are going to implement any tax regime, one of your allies are the people from the Ministry of Commerce and I was told they didn’t support it and that kind of made me a little worried. So I thought that maybe we should have a meeting amongst ourselves in the Ministry of Finance so that we can have an understanding of what the issues are about sales tax and the discussions culminated into a very serious analysis of the issues and I came out with this horrible feeling that I had no idea what was right, whether it was sales tax or VAT,” Dr Ng’andu said in a discussion to look at his K106 billion 2020 budget presented in Parliament on Friday. “I was completely lost but you see, if you are Minister of Finance and going to go to Cabinet and present a tax regime, you will have to own it and at that point, I didn’t feel that I owned it. So we decided to continue with the discussions and we involved literally everybody.”